United Kingdom Office Furniture Market by Product Scope, Demand, Sales and Revenue 2021 to 2026

The United Kingdom Office Furniture Market Research Report 2021-2026 provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable).

The United Kingdom Office Furniture Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the United Kingdom Office Furniture Market are Urban Office, Herman Miller, Steelcase, and Knoll, and others.

Key Market Trends

Growing Flexible Office Spaces in the Country

The number of flex office spaces in the United Kingdom is witnessing constant growth and has grown from 4,000 four years ago to more than 6,000 in 2019. The UK has seen a steady increase in flexible supply, with growth levels well above that seen in the traditional sector. The growth in flexible workspaces is primarily driven by the larger multi-location providers increasing their coverage across the UK and into new markets.

These offices are promoting collaborative work and adaptability and are increasingly ordering more and adjustable furniture and office products more suitable for these areas are developing such as moveable, high-backed chairs, height-adjustable desks, and sit and stand workstations.

Rising Imports of Office Furniture in the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom’s office furniture market relies heavily on imports and they account for nearly 35% of the share. Some of the major importing countries include China, Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries. The United Kingdom imports of office furniture were worth almost 204 million British pounds in 2018, of which around 113.4 million came from European Union member states.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

