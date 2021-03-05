United Kingdom Hospitality Industry Market 2021 Business Scenario – Whitbread Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, Travelodge, Accor SA, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, Carlson Rezidor

The United Kingdom Hospitality Industry Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The hospitality industry in the United Kingdom has become dynamic, with respect to the investment volumes recorded during the study period, owing to the uncertainty that surrounded by Brexit. The investments in the hospitality industry rose in 2018, and the industry also recorded positive key performance values. The overall key performers recorded in London city alone are slightly higher than the overall performance recorded by the country. The average room rate (ARR) for the United Kingdom was around GBP 87, whereas the same for London was around GBP 150 in 2018. The occupancy rate (OR) for the same year was 78.8% for the United Kingdom and 84% for London. The revenue per available room (RevPAR) of the United Kingdom was settled at GBP 67.5, whereas for London, it was at GBP 124, making London the biggest contributor to the overall industry. The demand for new hotels is expected to increase in the forecast period, especially in London, owing to the increasing number of travelers to the United Kingdom. The impact of the Brexit uncertainty is affecting the investment environment, yet the growing demand is helping the country attract investors. The number of serviced apartments and shared spaces is increasing in the country, and this is making the country, especially London, an affordable place for many millennials and the younger generations.

The 120 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global United Kingdom Hospitality Industry Market: – Whitbread Group, InterContinental Hotels Group, Travelodge, Accor SA, Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc, Best Western Hotels and Resorts, Carlson Rezidor, Britannia Hotels, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Market Overview:

Even with the Dynamic Tourist Arrivals Rate in the United Kingdom, the Hospitality Industry is Generating Growing RevPAR Numbers

The total number of tourist arrivals in the United Kingdom are fluctuating. Domestic travel recorded around 29 million visitors in the United Kingdom in 2009, which stood at around 37.9 million in 2018. The United Kingdom recorded a constantly growing number of domestic travels till 2017. The Brexit uncertainty resulted in a drop in leisure travel across the country and affected the overall visitors’ rate in the United Kingdom. The uncertainty also affected the total number of international travelers and resulted in a drop to the overall tourism number.

London’s Image as Tourist Destination is Driving the Market

There are more than 88 new hotel projects in the construction pipeline in London, and more than 16,000 rooms are expected to be added to the supply. The pipeline has international brands and domestic brands that are targeting the luxury segment of the industry. London is registering a growing RevPAR year-on-year, though the occupancy got stagnated between around 80-84% during 2015-2018. The growing RevPAR is helping the city attract more new projects and investors.

Competitive Landscape

The hospitality industry in the United Kingdom is dynamic. The inustry is a combination of domestic and international brands that share high competition. The hospitality industry recorded growth numbers in 2018, both in terms of performance and investments. One of the largest deals of year was made by Starwood Capital. It sold its capital in 13 hotels in the old Principal Hayley Group to a French company Foncire des Rgions (FDR), for GBP 858 million.

