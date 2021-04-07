United Kingdom Homeware Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Retailers, Dunelm, John Lewis, Next, Amazon, Manufacturers, DFS Furniture PLC

United Kingdom Homeware Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The United Kingdom Homeware Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Top Leading Companies of United Kingdom Homeware Market are Retailers, Dunelm, John Lewis, Next, Amazon, Manufacturers, DFS Furniture PLC, Way Fair UK, Cuisinart, Bed Bath and Beyond UK, Villeroy and Boch, Kitchen Craft and others.

Key Market Trends:

Increased Spending on Furniture and Furnishings Products

In the United Kingdom, domestic customers spend around EUR 16 billion to EUR 18 billion a year on furniture and furnishings, accounting for approximately 70% of the market. Due to the rising per capita income and increasing urbanization, people are becoming encouraged to redecorate their rooms or even their whole house on a regular basis, which is boosting the demand for these products.

The huge rise of e-commerce also has had a very significant effect on the furniture industry in the United Kingdom. The growing dominance of large chains, such as IKEA, is encouraging customers to shop online. However, department stores, like John Lewis, mixed retailers, like Wilkinson, and catalog shops, like Argos, are also attracting customers by adopting various strategies, which are further boosting the demand for furniture products in the country.

Kitchenware is Witnessing High Growth in Homewares

The number of UK households and the average number of occupants have both steadily increased in recent years. The latter has significant implications for buyer behavior, fueling the demand for kitchenware products. Kitchenware is projected to continue reporting the most rapid rise in household products, primarily guided by the nation’s rekindling of home cooking and food preparation. The pleasure of home cooking drives customers to diversify their selection of kitchen utensils with more advanced items to make cooking simpler and more effective.

The rising demand for increasing the introduction of various types of plates, cookware, and cutlery at economical prices is expected to establish opportunities for new manufacturers to enter the market. It is estimated that every day around 10 million United Kingdom households (38% of the total) cook from basic ingredients and 21% of adults spend extra money on food and drink at home for special occasions, which are helping to further stimulate the demand for kitchenware.

Regional Outlook of United Kingdom Homeware Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Analytical Tools: The United Kingdom Homeware Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis.

Analytical Tools: The United Kingdom Homeware Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

