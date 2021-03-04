United Kingdom Food Emulsifier Market Status and Global Outlook 2021-2025: Cargill, Tate & Lyle, BASF SA, DuPont

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the United Kingdom Food Emulsifier market in its latest report titled, “United Kingdom Food Emulsifier Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United Kingdom food emulsifier market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the United Kingdom Food Emulsifier Market: Cargill, Tate & Lyle, BASF SA, DuPont, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, etc.

Market Overview:

– The dominating foodservice sector and demand for shelf-stabilized products driving the market for food emulsifiers in the country. ?The United Kingdom has a wide market for baked and confectionery goods. About 60% of the flour produced in the country contributes to the bakery industry. Hence, the bakery sector is estimated as the largest consumer for food emulsifiers. ?

– The population in the country is indulged into frequent snacking habits. But, with the rising health trend and awareness, the aging population of the country is looking for healthier alternatives for snacks. This change in consumer behavior demands innovations and advancement in the snacks and confectionery sector, which uses the emulsifiers as an important ingredient promising a decent consumption in the coming years.

Key Market Trends

Lecithin Remains the Fastest Growing Emulsifier Type

The consumption of plant-based emulsifiers is expected to grow with the rising veganism in the country. The United Kingdom accounts for more than 3.5 million vegans to address, for which the manufacturers are shifting toward the plant-based emulsifiers, such as soy lecithin.? The demand for organic and sunflower lecithin has witnessed an uptick where the largest application segment includes confectioneries. Furthermore, the demand is also assisted by the product properties being natural, safe, allergen-free, and an alternative to soy-based products.

Bakery Drives the Emulsifier Market

The European market is at its peak since its consumption of bread and baked products is comparatively high, as compared to any other region across the globe. The bakery market in the United Kingdom is more open toward innovation and has been responding positively to consumer demand over the past few years. Consumers seeking out healthier alternatives are aligning manufacturers to improvise added benefits with every product, which also facilitates the new launches under the free-from banner. The rising consumer interest in devouring gluten-free products across the region on account of the prevailing diet problems is likely to address the shift of emulsifiers towards gluten-free bakery rather than a bakery in general.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

