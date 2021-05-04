United Kingdom Berries Market Global Production, Demand and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, United Kingdom Berries Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The United Kingdom berries market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.4% percent during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Rise in the Consumer Preference for Berries

The British blueberry season is flourishing in the country due to the rapid growth of the blueberry bush plantations across the United Kingdom to meet the increased demand for home-grown fruit among the British. This, in turn, has led to increased overall berry revenue in the country, which will further boost the market growth. The FAO database reported an increase of strawberry and raspberry production in the country owing to the rising preference among the consumers for fruit salads and as ingredients in other products, including fresh fruit used to decorate bakery products. The production of strawberry increased considerably from 120,327 metric ton in 2016 to 131,639 metric ton in 2018. Raspberry production increased from 14,908 metric ton in 2016 to 15,073 metric ton in 2018 in the United Kingdom.

Strawberries Dominate the United Kingdom Berries Market

Strawberries lead the United States berries market with a market share of 52.6% of the total berries market value. Kent, Sussex, and Wales are some of the significant regions for early-growing strawberries in the country. Although the per capita consumption of strawberries fell by 9.7% in 2020, its tremendous nutritional benefits, coupled with the rapid facilitation of the supply chain through online retailing by supermarkets, are expected to result in a rebounded demand toward the beginning of 2021.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the United Kingdom Berries market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Berries market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Berries market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Berries market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Berries report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

