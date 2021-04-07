United Kingdom Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting market 2021 Strategic Assessments – JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Juwi Holding AG, Meca Solar (Mecanizados Solares, SL)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United Kingdom Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for United Kingdom Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting investments from 2021 till 2025.

United Kingdom Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting market is growing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The United Kingdom Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Sandhar technologies Ltd, Brillcast Manufacturing LLC, Empire Casting Co, Dynacast, Pace Industries, Ningbo Die Casting Company, Kemlows Diecasting Products Ltd, Cascade Die Casting Group Inc, Ashook Minda Group

Industry News And Developments:

– Sandhar Technologies Ltd objective is to be the leader in its chosen products and processes, be the trusted partner in the growth of the stakeholders, offer competitive prices to the customers through technical innovations and process standardization, have a strong RandD base to ensure high quality, provide services that enhance customer satisfaction, create benchmarks for all sets of industries, and be a socially accountable organization.

– Brillcast Manufacturing LLC, in conjunction with local universities, implemented a comprehensive certification program for zinc die-cast manufacturer operators. The company strives to provide an environment where the employees are encouraged to be more effective at work, home, and in their communities.

Scope of the Report

– In order to reduce automobile emissions and increase fuel efficiency, CAF standards and EPA policies are driving the automakers to reduce the weight of the automobile, by employing lightweight non-ferrous metals. Employing die-cast parts as a weight reduction strategy is a major driver for the automotive segment of the market. Although heavier than aluminum, the lower cost of these parts and higher intricacy allowance make them more suitable in certain applications.

– As compared to other die casting parts, zinc die casting parts are usually equipped with better mechanical properties, like toughness, and offer higher surface finish and lower thermal shock during casting (as a result of their lower operating temperature).

– The market witnesses’ opportunities in the form of the increasing electric vehicle sales, which require higher density of lightweight components. Major companies, like Dynacast, are focusing on identifying affordable raw materials and alloys that offer better durability.

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Vacuum Die Casting and Enactment of Stringent Emission Regulations

The European Union introduced the Euro VI norms in 2014, according to which, nitrogen oxide emissions must be below 0.4g/KWh and particulate emissions must be below 0.01g/KWh. Japan is in the process of introducing new emission norms that are based on the Euro VI norms.

A number of countries are implementing emission standards, OEMs worldwide are expected to explore new technologies that help in reducing emissions in automobiles. The freight companies and fleet owners are extensively moving toward technologies, which are expected to reduce the average emission rate.

United Kingdom Is Expected To be Significant Player

The European automotive industry is technically the most advanced and innovative industry, globally. Due to the economic crisis and political pressures, the reduction of fuel consumption and CO2 emission has become a major agenda for automobile manufacturers in the region. This has been achieved through a reduction in the weight of the automobile, as well as better design and constructions, which seems to be the most favorable solution at present. Non-ferrous castings in Europe registered an average performance of 20 metric ton per employee, with a range of up to 58 metric ton. Moreover, over 80% of the castings produced in Europe are delivered within the European region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: United Kingdom Automotive Parts Zinc Die Casting Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

