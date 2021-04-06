United Kingdom Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Brabant Alucast, Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., China Precision Diecasting

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United Kingdom Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for United Kingdom Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting investments from 2021 till 2025.

United Kingdom Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market is growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The United Kingdom Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Brabant Alucast, Chicago White Metal Casting Inc., China Precision Diecasting, Continental Casting LLC, George Fischer Ltd., Gibbs Die Casting Group, Kinetic Die Casting, Magic Precision Inc., Meridian Lightweight Technologies, MK Group Of Companies

Industry News And Developments:

The global market for automotive parts magnesium die casting is highly consolidated. Meridian Light Weight Technologies emerged as the single largest supplier of magnesium automotive die-cast components, in 2019, followed by Brazil-based Rima.

Scope of the Report

– Owing to the high demand of automobiles in the region, United Kingdom is one of the largest markets for automobiles in the world. the presence of leading automobile manufacturers as well as the component manufacturers is driving the growth in the region.

– However, because of the ongoing trade war between United States and China, the economy is expected to be heading towards a recession and the automobile sales are expected to witness a downfall for a couple of years until the end of trade tensions.

– With the increase in adoption of light weight ferrous materials to reduce the weight of automobile, majorly driven by the stringent policies imposed by CAF standards to cut emission and increase fuel efficiency of the vehicle is driving growth in the market.

Key Market Trends

Increased Application in Body Assemblies

GM has been employing a single-piece die-cast roof frame, since the introduction of C-5 Corvette in 1997. Cadillac XLR roadster’s retractable hardtop convertible roof and top frame employ magnesium alloys. SUVs and Ford F-150 trucks are coated with magnesium castings, for the vehicles’ radiator support, and Dodge Viper is coated with one-piece magnesium front-of-dash die casting. In Europe, for body panel applications, the German auto giants, Volkswagen and Mercedes, have employed thin-wall magnesium die castings. Thin-wall casing application constitutes a major part of magnesium usage in the automotive industry. Thin-wall die castings, such as closure inners, can often offset the material cost penalty of magnesium, over steel sheet metal construction, due to part consolidation.

Environmental Regulations Enhancing Demand

The growing market for light weight vehicles to reduce CO_ emissions is identified as one of the primary drivers for growth in this market. Recent regulations, such as, the decision of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to raise mile per gallon standards to 35.5 miles per gallon by 2016, and then 54.5 mpg by 2025 have induced automotive manufacturers to shift their focus to the use of light-weight metals for producing automobile parts.

