United Kingdom Anti Caking Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2021-2025

The United Kingdom Anti Caking Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The United Kingdom’s anti-caking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the United Kingdom Anti Caking Market: BASF SE, Norkem, Bacarel and Company Limited, H Plus Limited, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., PQ Corporation

Market Overview:

– The market is majorly driven by the rising demand of anti-caking agents in various industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care industries, pharmaceuticals, and others. This demand in the market is attributed to its property of moisture absorption, which aids food products, feed, and fertilizers in maintaining the fluidity and mixing abilities thereby enhancing the shelf-life of the final product.

– The food and beverage sector dominates the market share among other industries in its application segment. In the food and beverage sector, it is used in bakery, dairy products, soups & sauces, and seasoning & condiments, and beverage industries. It also maintains the free-flow, texture, and organoleptic properties of the product, thus enhancing the shelf-life of the product. Therefore, the high versatility of anti-caking agents is anticipated to further strengthen its demand over the forecast period.

– However, only specific amounts of anti-caking agents, which are classification as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS), designated by the US Food and Drug Administration, are permitted in food & beverage applications, therefore limiting its consumption in the aforementioned application. Also, several health hazards and side-effects associated with anti-caking agents are anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the market.

Rising Demand for Sodium Compounds as an Anti-Caking Agent

Sodium compounds are widely used in various industries, majorly in food and beverage industries such as beer making, soft drinks, carbonated beverages, baked goods, noodles, and confectionery. Furthermore, regulatory bodies imposing favoring regulations for the usage of various anti-caking agents in different food and beverage industries are boosting the sodium compound’s market growth. For instance, in January 2015, the EFSA deemed the use of sodium tartrate mixtures with iron chloride (Fe mTA) acceptable for use as an anti-caking agent in salt, at a maximum use level of 106 mg/kg salt. Few of the other approved sodium compounds which are largely used as an anti-caking agent include Sodium bicarbonate, Sodium dioxide, Sodium ferrocyanide, Sodium aluminosilicate, Sodium sulphates, Sodium hydroxide, and many others.

Acquisitive Demand for Anti-Caking Agents in Beverage Industries

The demand for anti-caking agents in the beverages has witnessed a significant increase as anti-caking agents not only helps in maintaining the free-flowing ability of packaged materials but also enhances the texture and shelf-life of the product, along with maintaining the organoleptic properties of the drink. Sodium Dioxide is the most common anti-caking agent, used in the production of beer. Other beverages that use anti-caking agents include fruit juices and carbonated juices. Therefore, the growing level of consumer inclination toward convenience products such as packaged drinks and the desire to spend more for better quality on-go foods has further boosted the growth of the anti-caking market in the United Kingdom.



Competitive Landscape

The United Kingdom’s anti-caking market is competitive and fragmented in nature owing to the presence of many regional and domestic players. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Key players dominating the market include BASF SE, Norkem, Bacarel and Company Limited, H Plus Limited, and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation.

