The United Kingdom 3D printing market is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Companies in the United Kingdom 3D Printing Market are Renishaw PLC _, Stratasys Limited _, EOS GmbH_, Materialise NV_, AnisoPrint_, Nexa 3D Inc. _, Protolabs_, HP Development Company LP, GE Additives_and Other

– April 2020 – Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, collaborated with Henkel to develop and deliver a family of co-branded performance photopolymer materials through its expanding Nexa3D channels globally. Nexa3D joined Henkels open platform of material partners with a focus on jointly addressing high throughput industrial production opportunities leveraging its leading print speed, large build volume, and intelligent resin management technology to convert Henkel’s performance resins into functional parts on its NXE400 3D printer.

– February 2020 Stratasys had unveiled the new J826 3D Printer, which is about half the price of other J8-series PolyJet printers. It combines part realism and productivity, including full PANTONE-Validated color and multi-material 3D printing. It makes possible for enterprise groups to save weeks on design cycles with exceptional print quality to create highly realistic prototypes that help achieve the exact intent of the designer, bringing them to life much faster and increasing quality with more design iterations

Key Market Trends

Aerospace Sector is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The rise in demand for lightweight and efficient components for the aerospace defense industry and rapid production process with a shorter supply chain is estimated to promote the growth of the market in the forecast duration.

– Aerospace manufacturing industrys every field, from research and development to maintenance, has always experienced some sort of unpredictable delays due to custom borders, and 3D printing techniques can overcome transport issues through the supply chain. Aerospace manufactures are planning to incorporate a scalable network of small 3D printers into existing workflows and expand its inline production with changing business needs. It would also help to reduce the overall weight of an aircraft by up to 55%.

– Rising investment by the government to support the growth of the aerospace sector with the lasted technology will boost the growth of the 3D printing market. For instance, the United Kingdom-based independent research and technology organization named Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) aims to help companies utilize technologies developed in academic research institutes and bring them to market. It is currently leading the three-year government-funded project named DRAMA (Digital Reconfigurable Additive Manufacturing Facilities for Aerospace) to establish world-class testbed facilities for aerospace suppliers.

– They can explore the use of additive manufacturing technology to understand its full capabilities and would ensure the development process is effective with less trial and error. The project would bring together all the aerospace companies in the United Kingdom who face various challenges in the adoption of the additive manufacturing method.

Healthcare Industry will Experience Significant Growth in Forecast Period

– 3D printing applications are expanding rapidly in the medical sector and are expected to revolutionize health care. The medical industry uses 3D printing in several broad categories, including tissue and organ fabrication, creation of customized prosthetics, implants and anatomical models, and pharmaceutical research related to drug dosage forms, delivery, and discovery. It provides several benefits such as customization and personalization of medical products, drugs and equipment, cost-effectiveness, and efficient productivity.

– The surging need for 3D printed personalized, and better performing implants has fueled the collaboration of hospitals and organizations to offer 3D printers and training to the health professional to develop the devices. In 2019. Axial3, a medical manufacturing service provider, has partnered with Newcastle Hospitals of England to provide an on-site 3D printing lab that will be primarily used by practitioners in orthopedics and spinal surgery to print patient-specific models for presurgical planning.

– Design flexibility offered by 3D printing is driving the demand for 3D-printed implants with higher performance. As implants can be designed with porous surface structures, it facilitates faster integration between a living bone and the artificial implant. The 3DLifePrint has secured an investment of EUR 1.2 million in 2020, to expand its portfolio of embedded medical 3D printing hubs across hospitals and clinics, to recruit additional bio-medical engineers and 3D technologists to continue research and development.

– Increasing the application of 3D printing to produce modern prosthetics has decreased the cost and has surged its adaptation among the users. The number of patients with an amputation or congenital limb deficiency attending specialist rehabilitation service centers in the United Kingdom is estimated to be around 60,000. NHS England spends approximately EUR 60 million per year on rehabilitation services. This reveals the tremendous opportunity for the 3D printing market in the healthcare segment of the United Kingdom.

