United Arab Emirates Color Cosmetics Market 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Outlook with Company Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the United Arab Emirates Color Cosmetics Market in its latest report titled, “United Arab Emirates Color Cosmetics Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The United Arab Emirates color cosmetics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the United Arab Emirates Color Cosmetics Market: Maybelline New York, Avon Products Inc, Oriflame Cosmetics SA, Revlon, Inc., L’Oreal Group, Estee Lauder Inc., Shiseido Company,Limited, Unilever PLC

Key Market Trends

Increasing Per Capita Expenditure on Cosmetic Products

There has been an increasing emphasis on looking polished and well put together among residents in the United Arab Emirates, which has resulted in increasing per capita expenditure on cosmetic products. As consumers are spending considerably more, there is substantial demand for different cosmetics such as organic and halal. The organic and halal beauty segments have grown significantly in the past couple of years.

Earlier, there wasn’t much of a distinction between the halal beauty and organic skincare segments, but many international brands have now researched the needs of consumers and have launched product lines that seek to cater to the demand in both segments. Consumers in the UAE are strongly inclining towards French beauty products, which are known for their high quality. French beauty and skincare brands are highly trusted in the industry and a growth in their demand is seen among consumers in the country.

Growing Sales Through Online Channels

The United Arab Emirates is making rapid strides as the fastest growing e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to a joint study by Dubai Economy and global payments technology company Visa. Social media continues to become ever more influential, with a growing number of players using blogs, tutorials, and grassroots marketing to promote their brands.

Consumers are increasingly purchasing products after viewing information on social media websites and blogs. The number of consumers regularly purchasing products via the internet will continue to grow over the coming years. Despite the widespread popularity of mall shopping in the United Arab Emirates, a growing number of brand owners are looking to promote their image and products via the internet.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

