United Arab Emirate Infrastructure Sector Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Fluor Corp, Jacobs, Al Futtaim Carillion, ACC Arabian Construction Company

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Infrastructure Sector market in its latest report titled, "United Arab Emirate Infrastructure Sector Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)"

The Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates is estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the United Arab Emirate Infrastructure Sector Market: Aegion Corp, Bechtel, AE Arma-Electropanc, CB&I LLC, Fluor Corp, Jacobs, Al Futtaim Carillion, ACC Arabian Construction Company, Arabtec Constructions – LLC, Emirtec, and Others.

Market Overview:

The UAE’s Ministry of Infrastructure Development under its 2017 to 2021 plan is planning to launch 36 projects, including federal road and maintenance projects as well as developments in sectors such as security, education, health, and services at a cost of USD 2.7bn (AED10bn). The construction and maintenance of federal roads will be carried out under a budget of USD 920.3m (AED3.38bn). The implementation and maintenance of the government buildings will be done at a cost of USD 1.8bn (AED6.62bn), while the budget allocated for four road implementation project is USD 212.3m (AED780m).

As part of the 36 projects, six new health centers and hospitals will also be launched in the UAE, with the project costing nearly USD 95.3m (AED350m).

Additionally, security building projects will cost USD 142.9m (AED525m). The ministry has also planned construction of four new schools that will be built at a cost of USD 163.3m (AED600m), in addition to five public government buildings under a budget of USD 41.4m (AED152m).

The projects support the needs of various regions across the UAE, and have been planned in line with the rapid growth and development of the country that requires development of the nation’s advanced infrastructure as well.

Key Market Trends:

Oil and Gas:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) has let two contracts to Petrofac Ltd. subsidiary Petrofac Emirates LLC and a joint venture of Petrofac and Sapura Energy Bhd. to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for ADNOC’s Dalma gas development project 90 km northwest of Abu Dhabi. City As part of the first USD 1.065-billion, 33-month, lump-sum contract, Petrofac will provide EPC services for gas processing installations at Arzanah island, including inlet facilities with gas processing and compression units, power generation units, utilities, and other associated infrastructure, the service provider.

United Arab Emirate Infrastructure Sector Industry report also Presents a new project SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

