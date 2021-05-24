Unit Sales of Organic Oats Market to Soar During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased End-use Adoption

The consumption of organic foods is witnessing a healthy rise as consumers are shifting toward healthy and chemical-free food products. Since oats is one of the primarily consumed grains across the world, the organic phenomena has also increased the demand and production of organic oats. Improvements in nutritious quality with no chemical added have made organic oats a favorite among consumers. Manufacturers are also increasing the launch of various organic oats to meet this growing consumer demand.

For instance, in October 2019, Raised Real, a U.S.-based baby food provider, launched a breakfast oat meal that includes organic oats ingredients.

The global organic oats market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030). The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Organic Oats Market Study

By type, rolled oats are dominating the global organic oats market with the highest market value share. Higher utilization rate and easiness in consumption are major contributing factors for the prominent market value share of this segment.

The foodservice industry is expected to exhibit substantial growth in the global organic oats market during the forecast period. Growing demand for organic food among consumers has also increased the use of organic oats in the HoReCa sector.

Organic oats are still widely used for breakfast cereals, due to which, this segment holds the highest market share under the food industry segment.

Online retail is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, under the business to consumer segment of distribution channel. Increasing internet penetration in developing countries along with easy availability of products are the major factors for the growth of this segment in the global organic oats market space.

Organic Oats Market: Competition Landscape

The organic oats market is fragmented in nature. Key players operating in the organic oats market are adapting their market strategies to benefit the most from the opportunities on offer, and focusing on business expansion and acquisitions to increase their production capacities. Additionally, manufacturers are also looking to cater to the rising number of health-conscious consumers to gain a competitive advantage in the landscape.

