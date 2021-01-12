Union wants to activate emergency mechanism in preparation for elections | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In view of the high number of corona infections, the group of the Union wants to activate the emergency mechanism in preparation for the federal elections on September 26.

As the further development of the pandemic cannot be foreseen in the coming months, it is a matter of “enabling safe assembly meetings for all parties,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt in Berlin.

The Bundestag had already decided to amend the federal electoral law last October. Until now, candidates had to be listed in meetings. The Federal Minister of the Interior can now authorize derogations from these provisions, so that candidates can be nominated without a meeting – electronically and by letter. This is for natural disasters or similar acts of God.

In order to do this, the Bundestag must first determine that such meetings are wholly or partially impossible due to the pandemic situation. Then Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer could prepare the ordinance, which the Bundestag would then have to approve.

The FDP, Greens, Linke and AfD had strictly rejected this amendment at the time because it permanently enshrined a possibility of deviation in the electoral law. Dobrindt now emphasized that it was not a regulatory mechanism, but “a safety net for difficult local pandemics”. In addition, party meetings were possible with the presence of the members.

Signals of approval came from the FDP faction, but they were subject to conditions. “All democratic parties must have an interest in the fact that candidates for the federal elections can also take place in the pandemic,” said Marco Buschmann, first parliamentary director of the DPA. The legally required emergency mechanism gives the Federal Ministry of the Interior a lot of leeway here. “Parliament should only allow the emergency mechanism if it is used responsibly.”

The AfD responded in a strictly negative way: “We as AfD consider member participation very important and are therefore against a digital format with subsequent postal voting,” said Bundestag faction legal advisor Stephan Brandner. “We don’t have pre-election lists, but we are fighting hard for every place,” he added. Moreover, the situation is not such that face-to-face events cannot take place. “We have no evidence that our federal party conference in Kalkar led to infections,” Brandner said.