Union moves election campaign from Rust to Berlin | free press

Berlin instead of Rust – CDU and CSU move their election campaign to the federal capital. The format is also being adjusted considerably – to take into account the storm, as it is called.

Berlin (dpa) – The Union is moving its election campaign from the Europa Park Rust to Berlin. This is evident from a letter to the Bundestag candidates of the Union, which is available to the German news agency and the news portal “The Pioneer”.

According to the original plan, not only Chancellor Armin Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder, but also all Bundestag candidates from the CDU and CSU should have participated in the multi-day event on the grounds of the Baden-Württemberg amusement park.

Instead, there should now be a “kick-off of the central election campaign on August 21 in a different context in Berlin,” according to the letter signed by CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak and CSU Secretary General Markus Blume. After a hybrid event, “Germany’s largest door-to-door campaign in the whole country, the hot election campaign phase”, is to be ushered in. Election campaigns take place in the field with the people. “We make it clear that the CDU and CSU are campaigning across Germany to convince citizens to trust our ideas and views.” More detailed information about the process will be sent to the candidates for the Bundestag shortly.

According to the letter, the background to the change to the plan is the flood disaster: “Crisis management and reconstruction in the regions affected by the severe weather require our attention and our commitment.” Cleaning work continues in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

The general election is scheduled for September 26. The end of the election campaign of the CDU and CSU is scheduled for September 24 at the Nockherberg in Munich.