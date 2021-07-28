Union loses, Greens again more than 20 percent | free press

The Union loses, the Greens gain something again. In a new poll, the major parties are coming together again in favor of voters. There will be even bigger changes for the direct candidates.

Berlin (dpa) – The Union has lost in a new Forsa poll on the federal election compared to the previous week and is now only at 26 percent. The Greens added two percentage points to 21 percent, according to RTL/ntv’s trend barometer published today.

The SPD loses one percentage point to 15 percent. The FDP is only two points behind. The AfD is at 10 percent, the left is 7.

A majority in the new parliament would have three alliances: black-green, a coalition of CDU/CSU, SPD and FDP and an alliance of the Greens, SPD and FDP.

Significant change in chancellor preference

There are significant changes in the Chancellor preference. If people in Germany could vote directly for the chancellor, 17 percent would vote for CDU leader Armin Laschet this week — six percentage points less than a week ago. He dropped from first to last place, behind Groen leader Annalena Baerbock (19 percent) and SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz (18 percent). 45 percent would choose none of the three.

Election polls are generally always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. The institute gives a statistical margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prediction of the outcome of the election.

In a poll by polling station infratest dimap a few days ago, the Union had won 29 percent of the vote, while the Greens had won 19 percent.