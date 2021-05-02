Union further behind Greens in polls | Free press

Minus three percentage points from the previous week: CDU and CSU continue to lose approval in a poll. The green league, on the other hand, is happy with new members – and generous donations.

Berlin (dpa) – The Union continues to lose approval in a new investigation. In the Kantar opinion research institute’s Sunday trend for “Bild am Sonntag”, the CDU and CSU lost three percentage points from last week, reaching only 24 percent.

This makes them far behind the Greens, who would vote 27 percent (minus 1 compared to the previous week). The SPD can increase by two percentage points to 15 percent and the FDP to 11 percent. The values ​​of the Left Party (7 percent) and AfD (10 percent) remain unchanged.

“The union is losing a lot of approval and will only achieve a result of well below 30 percent. She no longer has any political concepts to offer and her top staff are not even convincing her, ”SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz told the Funke media group newspapers. While the SPD polls also fall short of expectations, the Treasury Secretary is confident: “It is possible to win the chancellery with an election result of more than 20 percent. And I have every confidence that the next Chancellor will be a Social Democrat. ‘

Things are looking much better for the Greens: the party can not only look forward to reasonably stable polls just below 30 percent. After the appointment of party leader Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor, the Greens continue to have numerous new members.

“Since Annalena Baerbock was nominated, we have had more than 3,700 entries to the party. We are now more than 110,000 members, ”said Federal Director Michael Kellner of“ Welt am Sonntag ”. There is also a clear trend in donations: “In the super election year 2021, we were hoping for 700,000 euros. Now we are at two and a half million euros, including large donations, but also very much smaller amounts. “

The party has increased its campaign budget. “We are currently planning a total of 12 million euros. That’s about twice as much as in 2017, but still significantly less than is available for the two major parties, ”said Kellner.

“We are the main opponent of the CDU / CSU. That has not changed during the pandemic, “said Kellner, reiterating:” We are fighting with the Union for the first place. “

