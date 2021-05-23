Union faction urges changes to insect protection package | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The parliamentary group of the Union is pushing for changes to the planned insect protection package.

“We want to legally enshrine the cooperative approach to agriculture and conservation – that is, voluntary or cooperative services with compensation payments,” said the agricultural expert and deputy federal chairman of the CDU Silvia Breher of the German news agency. “We have not yet achieved that today. We are now looking for a solution to hold farmers accountable. “

Federal Minister of the Environment Svenja Schulze (SPD) had previously asked the union to adhere to the joint agreement on the insect protection package.

The amendment to the federal conservation law, which is part of the proposed law, was temporarily removed from the Bundestag’s agenda last week. In order to enter into force with the second part of the agreement, the Crop Protection Regulation, the amended Nature Conservation Act must pass the Bundestag. The total package must ensure, among other things, more protected biotopes and significantly limit the use of pesticides such as glyphosate. There are only two weeks of session in June for the Bundestag’s decision in this parliamentary term.

Breher spoke in favor of postponing the planned approval by the Federal Council of the Crop Protection Regulation on 28 May. This would give time for a resolution until the last Federal Council for the summer holidays on June 25. “It would only be logical for the Bundesrat to come to the conclusion: we are waiting for the relevant regulations from the Bundestag.” At the same time she stressed, “We are not interested in failure. Also in the federal states and in agriculture there is a desire to get it done together. “She assumes that” we can do it because the will is on all sides. “

“Insect protection is very important to us in the CDU / CSU faction, including me personally,” Breher assured. In Lower Saxony, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, there are already ways to strengthen insect protection and rely on cooperation and compensation payments for agriculture. “We also want to make these country solutions possible in the future. To do this, we need opening clauses and the ability for states to keep their differing rules after federal law is passed. There is still a problem at this point. “

The environmental policy spokesman of the SPD group, Carsten Träger, emphasized that the insect protection package was negotiated. “All points have been clarified, the above-mentioned voluntary agreements between the federal states have double and triple legal safeguards – and they were last week, by the way.” The SPD has been pushing for the law to be passed for weeks.

When asked what the financial volume is, Breher says: “We are waiting for the final calculations. Only rough estimates have been made so far, as the people affected are very different. “Lower Saxony has drawn up a financing plan for the so-called Lower Saxony Route for the years 2021 to 2024. For the protection of species a total of 350 million euros is estimated. After the referendum, Bavaria put 80 million euros per year in the budget for insect protection.” Ultimately, the programs of the federal and state governments must complement and match each other, ”insisted Breher.