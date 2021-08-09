Union continues to lose – SPD and Greens level | free press

The CDU and CSU together are clearly ahead of all other parties in favor of the voters. However, if Merkel’s successor were elected through direct elections, a Social Democrat would head the chancellery in the future.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a survey by the opinion research institute Insa, the Union continues to lose approval. The CDU/CSU are therefore 26 percent, one percentage point less than a week earlier, according to the research commissioned by “Bild am Sonntag”.

The SPD is up one point to 18 percent, putting it on par with the Greens, who are holding last week’s value. The FDP loses one point to 12 percent. The AfD remains at 11 percent, the left gains one point to 7 percent. The election is on September 26.

Scholz for direct elections

Among the chancellor candidates, SPD applicant Olaf Scholz is now far ahead in popularity. If this were possible, the finance minister would vote 27 percent as chancellor in direct elections (+5). 14 percent (+1) would decide for the CDU chairman Armin Laschet. Green candidate Annalena Baerbock would get 13 percent, just like last week. However, 36 percent indicated that they did not want to vote for any of these three in a direct election. Chancellors are not directly elected in Germany.

Election polls are generally always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. In principle, surveys only reflect opinions at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.