Union catches up with Greens on Sunday issue | Free press

A few weeks ago, the Greens stood for the Union in a YouGov poll. Now the CDU and CSU are rising again in favor of the voters. And a top candidate attracts.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a recent poll, the CDU and CSU are again in favor of the voters in the presence of the Greens. In an online poll by the YouGov polling station, the union came in at 26 percent, followed by the Greens at 22 percent.

To the question “If there are a general election next Sunday, which party would you vote for?” 15 percent responded with the SPD, 12 percent said the FDP, 11 percent the AfD, and 7 percent the left.

In a YouGov poll four weeks earlier, the Greens had a 25 percent lead over the Union. The SPD and FDP were able to improve by one percentage point over the same period. The AfD stagnated, the left lost one point.

In evaluating the political work of the top candidates, the current SPD Minister of Finance and Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz come out on top. 21 percent of those surveyed rated their political work as reasonably good, 8 percent as very good. In second place is FDP leader Christian Lindner with 18 and 8 percent respectively. This is followed by the designated Green Chancellor candidate and party leader Annalena Baerbock with 17 and 8 percent, respectively, and the Union candidate and CDU party leader Armin Laschet with 18 and 5 percent, respectively.

