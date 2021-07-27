Union cancels election campaign in Rust | free press

It should be a multi-day event – the election campaign of the CDU and CSU in the Europapark Rust. Now the parties are moving the event to Berlin – and changing the format too.

Berlin (dpa) – CDU and CSU cancel their central election campaign in Rust Europapark. Instead, a corresponding event will take place in Berlin. This is evident from a letter to the Union’s Bundestag candidates, available to the German news agency, which first reported on “The Pioneer” on Tuesday evening.

The document signed by CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak and CSU Secretary General Markus Blume states, “The crisis management and reconstruction efforts in the regions affected by the severe weather disaster require our attention and our commitment.” In North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, the cleaning work will continue after the flood disaster.

The multi-day event in the amusement park in Baden-Württemberg will therefore be replaced by a “central election campaign kick-off on August 21 in a different setting in Berlin”. After a hybrid event, “Germany’s largest door-to-door campaign in the whole country, the hot election campaign phase”, is to be ushered in.

According to the original plans, in addition to Chancellor Armin Laschet and CSU boss Markus Söder, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and all Bundestag candidates from the CDU and CSU were also expected in Rust. Campaign training courses were planned for the period from 19 to 22 August.

The general election is scheduled for September 26. The end of the election campaign of the CDU and CSU is scheduled for September 24 at the Nockherberg in Munich.