Uniform rules for vaccinated people in sight | Free press

Several federal states already have it, now the federal government wants to go a step further and bring uniform care for vaccinated and convalescent patients on the move.

Berlin (dpa) – Fully vaccinated and recovered from Covid-19 can look forward to nationwide relief from the corona pandemic soon.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced on Sunday evening in the ARD program “Report from Berlin” that he thinks it realistic that the planned settlement will come into cabinet on Wednesday and that the Bundestag and Bundesrat will do it at the end of the week. “We have the ambition to get this approval and that would also be good for citizens’ rights.” On Monday, the Corona cabinet will meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and several ministers. The next meeting of the Federal Council is Friday.

Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) had previously submitted a draft on which the federal government wanted to vote internally “at the beginning of the week”. Fully vaccinated and convalescent people should therefore “be able to enter shops, visit zoos and botanical gardens, or use the services of hairdressers and podiatrists without prior testing”. Moreover, they do not have to adhere to the locally applicable exit restrictions. Mask requirements in some places and distance requirements should continue to apply to everyone.

Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans is also pushing for a swift agreement. “The extensive restrictions on fundamental rights must not become permanent,” the CDU politician told Funke media group newspapers (Monday). It is good that there are now ‘federal plans on the table’. These should be adopted in the Bundestag and Bundesrat this week. In addition to Saarland, several federal states such as Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia had already adapted their regulations in advance and given vaccinated and recovered people more freedom in the corona pandemic.

Given the recent decline in the number of new corona infections, the Association of Cities and Towns has demanded a long-term opening plan from the federal government. “After more than a year of pandemic, the motto“ We drive on sight ”can hardly be conveyed. The long-term outlook – albeit with the caveat that the number of infections will decline – should now be opened, ”said Rheinische Post’s general manager Gerd Landsberg (Monday). Long-term planning was neglected in the case of possible emergency assistance for fully vaccinated people. As a result, politicians are now under enormous time pressure.

The chairman of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi) assumes that the recent drop in the number of new infections will soon be reflected in the intensive care units as well. “In intensive care units we will be able to see this decrease in infection within a week, we are convinced,” said Gernot Marx of the “Rheinische Post” (Monday). According to him, the positive development of the key figures is directly related to the measures of the federal emergency brake and the clear progress made in the field of vaccination.

There was no further relaxation in the intensive care units. “All the people who work in the departments are still being challenged to the maximum,” said Marx. Experts were recently cautiously optimistic about the infection process in Germany.

