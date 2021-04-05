Unified Network Management Market Strategy Review 2017 to 2026| Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Extreme Networks

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Unified Network Management Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Unified Network Management Market was valued at USD 8.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.63 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Leading Companies of Global Unified Network Management Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Extreme Networks, Aerohive Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.), NetScout Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Juniper Networks, Inc. and others.

Industry News and updates:

– June 2018 – Extreme Networks, Inc., introduced Extreme Smart Omni-Edge, which not only unifies Wi-Fi and Ethernet but also Bluetooth and IoT technologies.

– May 2018 – Aerohive Networks announced its successful migration to its third generation Hive Manager Network management and networks application.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of SDN to Drive the Market

– Software Defined Network is considered as one of the disruptive technologies in the area of networking, industries have initiated to build their strategies around this technology as it continues its penetration with an increasing consumer base.

– This has primarily been driven by a need for virtualization of networks in datacentres as there has been an exponential growth in the generation of data. Looking from the network management perspective, one of the major additions in the SDN architecture is the presence of software-based centralized software controller which now allows the abstraction of underlying networking infrastructure for several network services and applications.

– Because of this, the unified network management tools will be able to gather more granular insights and configure faults in runtime. The increasing market presence of SDN is expected to drive the unified network management market.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

