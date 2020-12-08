Unified Communications as a Service Market Insights | Key players: Ring Central, 8×8, LogMeIn, Mitel and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Unified Communications as a Service Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Unified Communications as a Service Market size is expected to grow from US$ 15.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 24.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 137 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 35 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Unified Communications as a Service Market:

Ring Central (US)

8×8 (US)

LogMeIn (US)

Mitel (US)

Cisco (US)

Vonage (US)

Fuze Inc. (US)

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

Verizon (US)

BT (UK)

Orange S.A. (France)

DialPad (US)

StarBlue (Ireland)

Windstream (US)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

Intrado Corporation (US)

NTT Communications Corporation (US)

Masergy (US)

Revation Systems (US)

Telephony includes cloud PBX and Cloud VoIP technologies, which use soft phones to communicate. However, collaboration platforms and applications is growing at the highest CAGR and will have high potential during forecast period.

Increasing budget constraints, cost-effective infrastructure solutions are becoming essential in the telecom and IT industry. Thus, this industry focuses on lowering IT budgets, especially SMEs, by leveraging cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) solutions. UCaaS solutions are increasingly gaining traction in this sector globally; this can be attributed to their high adoption of BYOD and enterprise mobility trends.

The high growth of the market in APACis attributed to a large number of SMEs in the region and the increasing adoption of UCaaS solutions. IT service providers are increasingly adopting UC due to the significant benefits of increasing enterprise productivity.

