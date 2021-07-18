Unidentified people shell the EU training mission camp in Mali | free press

Fortunately, there are no casualties or damage to complain about – but the incident is indicative of the tense situation in the West African country.

Koulikoro (dpa) – A site of the EU training mission in Mali (EUTM) has been shot at by three strangers with small arms. The attackers fired at the entrance to the training center in Koulikoro, the mission reports on Twitter.

The security forces returned fire and after a short time the attackers fled. There are no casualties and no damage. The Bundeswehr involved in the EU mission stated that it was not affected. “All German soldiers are doing well,” she said on Twitter.

Koulikoro is located northeast of the Malian capital Bamako, where the EUTM maintains a training center for the Malian armed forces. The Bundeswehr currently supplies just over a hundred men and women for the EU mission. On July 7, German Brigadier General Jochen Deuer took control of the approximately 950 EUTM soldiers in the West African country.

The purpose of the mission, which has been running since 2013, is to support the armed forces in the region with advice and training so that they can deal with threats from Islamist terror groups.

The situation in Mali had become more tense in recent months. Within a year there were two military coups, the most recent of which was a suicide attack on German UN soldiers. Nearly 900 German soldiers are part of the UN Minusma Force in Mali.