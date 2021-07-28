UNHCR warns of violations of the Refugee Convention | free press

Geneva (AP) – The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has been alarmed by violations of the Geneva Refugee Convention. European and other countries tried to partially evade their commitments, Grandi said on the 70th anniversary of the convention’s signing.

He called on all countries to defend the principles of the convention. German Development Cooperation Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) called for increased efforts to combat the causes of flights.

“The convention is as relevant today as it was in 1951,” Grandi told the German news agency. You saved the lives of millions of people. “The biggest challenge to refugee protection is to ensure that states in all regions of the world put it into practice.”

Cornerstone of humanitarian cooperation

The Geneva Refugee Convention is a cornerstone of international humanitarian cooperation. It was adopted on July 28, 1951. It guarantees protection and acceptance for people who are persecuted in their country because of their religion or political beliefs. Recipient countries are not allowed to return people to where their life or freedom is threatened. Due to the high number of migrants and refugees, the convention has been criticized many times recently. However, it refers only to the persecuted, not to people who, frustrated by the conditions in their homeland, seek a better life elsewhere. More than half of those seeking protection are generally rejected.

Grandi did not mention any country by name. As a violation of the treaty, he criticized the Greek Coast Guard’s practice of pushing refugee boats back to Turkey, or Chile’s actions, which expelled Venezuelans without individually investigating their right to asylum. He also criticized plans such as those in Britain or Denmark to bring asylum seekers to third countries to check their applications. Grandi’s authority, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), monitors compliance with the convention and cares for refugees worldwide.

“A core element of the treaty is that people should not be returned to countries where they are not safe,” said dpa Expert Council Chair on Integration and Migration, Petra Bendel. “It should not be the case that EU countries violate it.” Placing people in camps with inhumane conditions, such as on the Greek island of Lesbos, is also a violation.

Fight more intensely against the causes of flight

Development Minister Müller called on the EU to do more to combat the causes of displacement and displacement. “Otherwise, we in Europe will be confronted even more with the dramatic consequences of the global refugee crisis,” he told the editorial network in Germany. The 70th anniversary of the Geneva Refugee Convention should be a warning not to give up “in humanitarian engagement”. The EU has cut back on development policy for the coming years, which is short-sighted.

The chairman of the German Red Cross (DRK), Gerda Hasselfeldt, recalled that the Refugee Convention does not protect many people in need. Think of people who are displaced as a result of conflicts in their own country or people who can no longer live where they were born due to climate change. “We need to pay more attention to the situation of these people,” she demanded. Long-term perspectives must be created for those affected.