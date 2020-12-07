Unfolding: Here’s what is happening in Enterprise Data Management Market

Our digital world is built entirely on different forms of data. Data is a crucial part of almost every business and everyone utilizes it for different purposes. The demand for enterprise data management systems has recently witnessed a significantrise in popularity across multiple organizations, companies, and also among business analysts and consultants. Today, tremendous interest is seen in enterprise data management, and this is specifically because of the advent of the “Big Data era”.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Enterprise Data Management Market. Click here to Speak with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/167

A wave of extreme demand to hit the enterprise data management industry

Enterprise data management consists of all activities which are aimed at structured identification, organization, recording, demonstrating, unlocking, securing, archiving and elimination of data within an organization. It focuses more on the creation of content in a consistent manner with more accurate and transparent manner from multiple data stream.

Today, there has been a significant rise in the adoption of enterprise data management systems by several companies to control and monitor the business process for the smooth flow of businesses. This is mainly due to growing awareness about the benefits of adopting enterprise data management. On the other hand, the adoption of Enterprise Data Management is helping organizations inmanaging their risk and maximizing the opportunities in all aspects. Hence, the growing demand for the Enterprise Data Management systems is predicted to give a boost to the overall growth of the enterprise data management market in the upcoming years.

Download Sample Report and Check out How Rise in the use of enterprise data management and rising need of risk management is predicted to drive the enterprise data management market @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/167

Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation by Component

Software

Data Security

Data Quality

Data Governance

Data Warehousing

Data Migration

Data Integration

Master Data Management

Others

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Increasing use of enterprise data management in many organizations is predicted to be the major driving factor for the growth ofenterprise data management market @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/167

Recent highlights of the enterprise data management industry

Looking at the growing demand for enterprise data management systems, various outsourcing companies in this industry are coming up with innovative solutions and developments for expanding their business. Recently, IQGeo, a designer of geospatial software for the telecommunication and utility companies, has enhanced its enterprise data management, productivity, and time resources.IQGeo has accomplished this by integrating SAP Concur, Salesforce, SAP Business One, Sage People and Replicon and then automating sales, expenditures, and project management processes.

Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation by Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Whereas, NeoXam, a Pris based company, involved in offering financial data management and transaction software services, recently integrated ICE Data Services’ pricing and reference data to its “NeoXam DataHub,” which is an enterprise data management platform. This integration was done with an aim to bring another recognized data provider to the company’s global client base.

Enterprise Data Management Market Segmentation by Industry Vertical

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & Information Technology,

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Defense

Others

Additionally, Kasten, the industryleading-light for Kubernetes Data Management, has recently declared the availability of with an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for disaster recovery, backup & restore, and flexibility of Kubernetes applications. This new systemintegrates Cloud-Native Transformation Framework of Kasten to improve the automation and consistency of application and data migration in Kubernetes systems.

Key Companies Profiled

NTT Communications Corporation,

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.,

Microsoft

TierPoint, LLC.,

VMware Inc.,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

Future scope of the enterprise data management industry

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/167/enterprise-data-management-market

Several companies are activelycontributing to the growth of the industry by adopting various activities like merges &collaborations, partnerships, technical developments, enhanced marketing and promotional activities, and geographical expansions. All this is giving a significant boost to the overall growth of enterprise data management industry. Some of the major companies dominating the market are IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Cloudera, Inc., Microsoft, TierPoint, LLC., and other. As per statistics revealed by a research report by Research Dive, the global market for the enterprise data management is expected to grow with a growth rate of 9.3%, from 2019 to 2026. The increase in usage of enterprise data management system in many organizations is projected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market. Considering all these facts, it is clear that the industry is sure to witness tremendous growth in the coming future.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/