Underwater Lighting Market Exhibits a Lucrative Growth Potential during 2021-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Underwater Lighting Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Underwater Lighting investments from 2021 till 2025.

The Underwater Lighting market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Underwater Lighting Market: Lumitec LLC, Signify Holding (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Cooper Industries (Eaton Corporation), Hydrel (Acuity Brands Inc.), Hayward Industries Inc., Huaxia Lighting Co. Ltd., Global Light & Power LLC, G1 Energy Solutions Private Limited, Wibre-Elektrogerate Edmund Breuninger GmbH & Co. KG, Dabmar Lighting Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends

LED is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– LEDs have evolved as a major lighting technology as they are environmentally more beneficial as compared to halogen lights in terms of power consumption, durability, and longevity. LEDs are also safe as they do not get heated and can easily be switched on/off without waiting for them to cool down. They ensure energy-saving and require less maintenance.

– When compared to the electricity required to run a pool’s pumps, lighting consumes a very small amount of energy, but, it cannot be neglected. With the push toward LEED and the growing trend towards green technology, people are turning towards LED-style lighting. The LED has revolutionized swimming pool lighting. The LED can produce the same amount of light as a 100-watt halogen bulb while using only six watts of power. This is because LEDs convert all the energy it uses into light rather than some of it being converted into heat.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience a Rapid Growth

– The growing number of swimming pool construction projects in the region due to its thriving tourism industry and the development of luxurious residential complexes endowed with modern amenities, most often with large pools is expected to propel the demand for the underwater lighting market.

– The tourism sector is also impacting the growth of the construction sector in the region. The region is also aware of the fact that the priority for tourists is comfort with better amenities such as pools and spas. For instance, Bali accounts for more than 2,500 hotels with a pool.

– Singapore attracted 18.5 million visitors in 2018, a 6.2% increase from the previous year, according to the Singapore Tourism Board. This increasing number can result in the construction of new hotels, more elegant and luxurious than before. This, in turn, will provide ample opportunities to the underwater lighting market.

Competitive Landscape

The underwater lighting market is competitive and consists of several players. With the LED lighting gaining popularity as a lighting source for underwater lighting, companies are continuously investing in this technology. Companies are also increasing their market presence by expanding their operations, or by entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions.

– July 2019 – S.R. Smith launched a new category of the pool and spa lighting, called as the Mod-Lite. The company’s Mod-Lite system provides an update to the LED lighting and maintenance. Mod-Lite combines modular design with wireless power technology to offer better convenience, safety, and savings.

The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

