Underwater Drone Market Will Dominate In Coming Years?

Underwater Drone Market by type, the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) dominated the global underwater drone market in 2019, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By application, the defense and security segment incurs the higher share. By propulsion system electric system segment dominates the underwater drone market in 2019, in terms of revenue. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Europe.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Underwater Drone Market by Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Product Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global underwater drone market was valued at $3.59 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.39 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7%.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global underwater drone market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand of underwater drones for oil & gas and defense sector.

The underwater drones are equipped with cameras, sensors, and sampling tools to gather different kinds of data and used for various applications such as oceanographic research, for support in drilling and subsea construction to perform offshore oil & gas exploration, marine archaeology, for mine counter-measures, reconnaissance, and forward observation by the military forces among others. The underwater drone covers wider area relative to human drivers with lesser time. Moreover, it provides much closer examination underwater objects or sea bed.

Traditionally, the researchers used to deploy ships, to drop probes and drifters into the oceans to collect the underwater data. In recent years, owing to the advent of underwater drones, the oceans have become quite easy to analyze. The underwater drones are efficient, safe, and reliable machines that can dive thousands of meters in the ocean and collect samples using payloads that help in the study of water and marine life. Moreover, underwater drones are quite beneficial in several defense and security applications including port security, criminal investigations, search & recovery, training, and others. Due to this, militaries across the world are procuring underwater drones to uplift their operational competencies.

By type, the market is categorized into remotely operated vehicle (ROV), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), and hybrid vehicles. The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to high adoption of these drones in oil and gas exploration and pipe line inspection. ROVs provide access to difficult zones under the oceans and handles complex operations in the deep water, thus providing efficient and faster oil exploration and pipe line inspection service. However, the autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for AUVs in defense and security purposes. The naval forces of several countries such as the U.S., China, Canada, and France, among others are increasingly adopting AUVs for several tasks such as mine countermeasure missions.

On the basis of application, the underwater drone market is segregated into defense & security, scientific research, commercial exploration and others. The defense & security segment accounted for over 45% market share in 2019, owing to surge in demand in developing countries such as India and Brazil. Moreover, the underwater drones are increasingly used by police and fire departments for ocean rescue and port security.

Factors such as increase in demand for oceanographic research are expected to drive the growth of the global underwater drone market. However, Communication problems associated with AUVs is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Conversely, advent of energy-efficient underwater drones is expected to offer potential opportunities for the global underwater drone market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID impact on the underwater drone market is unpredictable and it is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of the 2021.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the governments across the globe to focus on medical services. Owing to this, the countries are reducing their military budgets to help pay for the pandemic response and recovery measures. For instance, South Korea and Thailand have reduced their military budgets to allocate more money to the pandemic response.

Moreover, the nationwide lockdown forced the manufacturing facilities of the underwater drones to shut down or cut the full fledge opening of the facilities.

The pandemic has placed more pressure on the drone manufacturing for its business model transformation, as the industry is facing demand shock with an uncertain recovery timeline.

The cash burn rate in the industry is currently less than 2 months. Many original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are expected to face liquidity issues as operating cash flow diminishes during the crisis. Moreover, the local shutdowns and supply chain disruptions has leads to delays in deliveries of existing orders of underwater drones.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By propulsion system, the hybrid system segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the commercial exploration segment is projected to lead the global underwater drone market owing to higher CAGR as compared to other applications.

By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in this underwater drone market report are The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bluefin Robotics, Saab Seaeye Ltd, Teledyne Marine Group, Kongsberg Maritime, Oceaneering International, Inc., TechnipFMC plc, ECA Group, and Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

