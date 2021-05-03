Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Pipe Market

Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Pipe: Introduction

Galvanized steel pipe is the carbon steel pipe that is coated with a protective layer of zinc. The zinc layer serves as a sacrificial layer. It gets rusted before the carbon steel underneath it. There are two types of galvanized steel pipes: hot-dip galvanized steel pipe and cold galvanized steel pipe. Galvanized layer strengthens the anti-corrosion performances of steel pipe.

The manufacturing process of hot-dip galvanized steel pipe uses steel pipes of removed rust dipped into zinc liquid of 500? temperatures. This is done to make steel surface get attached to zinc layer in order to achieve the purpose of anti-corrosion.

Hot galvanizing is an effective anti-corrosive treatment used in steel structural products. Protection products need to achieve higher standards owing to the growth of high-voltage transmission, transportation, and communication industries. This is driving the demand for galvanizing.

Increase in Building & Construction Activities to Drive Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Pipe market

The thickness of hot galvanized steel pipe zinc layer is 35μm, and the thickest is up 650μm. Thickness of the cold zinc layer is just 5-15μm. Zinc layer has anti-air corrosion and electric chemical protection properties.

In the processing of hot galvanizing, a film of zinc-steel alloy layer is formed first. Above that, a pure zinc layer is formed. When exposed to the atmosphere, pure zinc reacts with oxygen to form zinc oxide, which further reacts with carbon dioxide to form zinc carbonate, a dull grey, strong material that stops further corrosion in many circumstances, protecting the steel below from the elements.

Hot galvanizing method entails dipping the base metal into a molten pool of zinc. First, the base metal must be cleaned either mechanically, chemically, or both to assure that a quality bond can be made between the base metal and the zinc coating. Once cleaned, the base metal is then fluxed to rid it of any residual oxides that might remain after the cleaning process. The base metal is then dipped into a liquid bath of heated zinc and a metallurgical bond is formed.

The method has various advantages. It is economical and can be performed quickly. However, the final coating can be inconsistent relative to other galvanizing processes.

Applications of Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Pipe

Hot-dip galvanized steel pipe is used in the construction of fences for houses, residential areas, industrial areas, warehouses, agricultural areas, public areas (ports, airports, jails, refugee camps, electricity substations, etc.), photovoltaic solar parks, etc.

Hot-dip galvanized steel pipe is also used in industrial applications including structures (scaffolds, tents, shelters, parking, etc.), construction of greenhouses, and construction of road signs

Hot-dip galvanized steel pipe has long been one of the most used building materials in the world. For decades, designers, builders, and consumers have been using zinc coated steel pipes.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Pipe Market

The global coronavirus outbreak is expected to pose severe challenges to the global hot-dip galvanized steel pipe market. Hot-dip galvanized steel pipe is primarily employed in the building & construction industry. Contraction of the building & construction industry due to the pandemic is likely to adversely affect the hot-dip galvanized steel pipe market in the near future. Extension of the lockdown in various countries across the world has led to supply chain disruptions. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the market in the near future.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Pipe Market

In terms of region, the global hot-dip galvanized steel pipe market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global hot-dip galvanized steel pipe market in 2019. This can be ascribed to expansion of the construction sector in developing countries, such China and India, in the region.

Europe is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the hot-dip galvanized steel pipe market due to an increase in usage in various applications such as mechanical and general engineering purposes

The hot-dip galvanized steel pipe market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, due to the slow expansion of the building & construction industry in the region

