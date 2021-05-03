Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Ethylene-methacrylic Acid Copolymer Market

Ethylene-methacrylic Acid Copolymer Market: Overview

Ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymers are prepared by emulsion or suspension polymerization, using free-radical catalysts. Methacrylic acid repeating units make up to 5% to 20% of copolymers. Ethylene-methacrylic acid ionomers are semicrystalline, transparent, and impervious to moisture. They are used in automotive parts, footwear, packaging films, carpet backing, and surface coatings. Surlyn is one of the prominent ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymers. It is used in tough, hard, abrasion-resistant golf-ball covers.

Ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer resins are used in conventional coextrusion coatings, extrusion coatings, and extrusion laminating equipment designed to process polyethylene resins. These resins can also be used in conventional cast and blown film extrusion and coextrusion equipment.

Ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer provides better substrate protection, better structure reliability, as well as barrier integrity. It offers good but lower adhesion to polyethylene as compared to acid copolymers with 4% or less methacrylic acid content.

Rise in Demand for Ethylene-methacrylic Acid Copolymer in Textile Industry to Drive Market

Rapid industrialization and increase in number of end-use applications, such as automotive parts, footwear, packaging films, and carpet backing, are key factors that are expected to drive the ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market. Ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer is ideal for usage in a wide range of industries and applications, owing to its improved adhesion to standard LDPE & LLDPE or other polar substrates, and good processability. Market dynamics of these applications affect the global market for ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer. Demand for carpet backing products, particularly apparel, has been rising across the globe. This has boosted the demand for ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer across the world. In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is the carpet manufacturing hub of the globe. The region held major share of the global ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market in 2019.

Rise in application of ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer in automotive parts, particularly in the automotive part assembling sector, owing to its excellent sealing properties, enhanced organoleptic properties, high purity, low fumes during processing, and low gel level is expected to offer significant opportunities to the ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market in the near future

The global ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market is facing supply-demand shortages due to the shutdown of manufacturing bases owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Supply shortage has also led to a rise in prices of raw materials. Furthermore, the temporary shutdown of various end-use industries such as automotive manufacturing, footwear, and packaging has adversely impacted the global ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market.

Hot-melt Adhesives Application Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on application, the global ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market can be segmented into cable manufacturing, hot-melt adhesives, food packaging, medical products, and others

The hot-melt adhesives segment held significant share of the global ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market in 2019. Rise in demand for ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer in the hot-melt adhesives segment is driven by the rise in demand for hot-melt adhesives in applications such as nonwoven hygiene products and packaging solutions. Hot-melt adhesives are also used to bond various surfaces and materials such as ceramic, papers, cardboard, fabrics, metal, and plastics. The hot-melt adhesives segment’s share is expected to increase in the next 10 years, owing to rise in popularity and adoption of these adhesives in a wide range of end-use industries.

Asia Pacific to Constitute Significant Share of Global Ethylene-methacrylic Acid Copolymer Market

In terms of region, the global ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2019, owing to the presence of key manufacturers in countries such as India and China. Expansion of the packaging sector in Asia Pacific is also expected to boost the ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market in the region in the near future. North America is also projected to hold notable share of the global ethylene-methacrylic acid copolymer market during the forecast period.

