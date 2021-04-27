Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Cereal Inoculants Market

Market Outlook

Cereal inoculants are one of the types of agricultural inoculants and are prepared from the various culture of bacteria to promote the growth of cereal crops. Cereal inoculants support the crops by preventing various diseases along with providing various essential nutrients to the crops. The pesticides or fertilizers sourced from various chemicals reduces the fertility of the soil that decreases the yield. Hence, to maintain the yield and fertility of soil the cereal inoculants market are facing very high demand across the globe as it is prepared from the natural, biodegradable and environmentally friendly components. These are the key factors that are boosting the market for cereal inoculants.

Rising Trend for Natural and Sustainable Farming Surging the Overall Cereal Inoculants Market Growth

Food safety and quality of food products are the two major aspects that have become ever-increasing attention of the customers. Conventionally grown cereals or crops have adverse effects on the health due to the presence of the high amount of residue of insecticides/pesticide, heavy metals, more nitrate, antibiotic residue, hormones, and GMOs (genetically modified organisms) as well. Additionally, the conventionally grown cereals are less nutritious and have a low amount of antioxidants. The rising quest for safer food products, the demand for natural and sustainable sourced has increased across the globe. The application of cereal inoculants is of economic significance to recent farming as it can replace expensive chemical pesticides and mineral-based fertilizers decreasing the overall production cost as well as decreasing the environmental pollution whereas ensuring higher crop yields. The inclination of consumers towards clean label and naturally sourced products and an increasing trend for sustainable farming are key factors escalating the demand for cereal inoculants market across the globe and is anticipated to grow over the upcoming years.

Global Cereal Inoculants: Market Segmentation Based on product type, the global Cereal Inoculants market has been segmented as-

Plant Resistance Stimulants

Biocontrol Agent

Growth Promoters

Based on source, the global Cereal Inoculants market can be segmented as-

Fungi Trichoderma spp. Mycorrhiza Aspergillus Penicillium spp Others

Bacteria Rhizobacteria Lactobacillus Azotobacter Enterococcus Others

Others (Algae, Protozoans, e.t.c.)

Global Cereal Inoculants Market: Key Players

The rising trend for health and wellness along with a shift towards naturally sourced crops among the population is projected to have a major impact on the global cereal inoculants market. The key producers operating their business in global cereal inoculants market includes Premier Tech Ltd, Bayer AG, Kemin Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Genetic Technologies Limited, Novozymes A/S, Precision Laboratories Incorporated, du Pont de Nemours and Company, and XiteBio Technologies Inc among others. The cereal inoculants market has range of local player. The global manufacturers of cereal inoculants are focusing to merger and acquisition strategy for their business expansion. However, some of them are started joint-ventures to make more profits from cereal inoculants.

For instance, in April 2019, Bayer AG has introduced an industrial biological inoculant (soybean)/ cereal inoculants, in the Brazilian market.

