Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Anthocyanin Market

Advances in chemical profiling of flavonoids have led the development of antioxidant protective agents against several chronic ailments in recent years. Anthocyanin has been one of the leading emphasized category of flavonoids, where efforts of food researchers have led progress in the epidemiology of anthocyanin, in terms of metabolism and biosynthesis, phytochemical investigations and prevalence in plants. As the demand for natural colorants and additives over synthetic variants continues to spur, anthocyanin has gained widespread acceptance in the global food & beverage industry, post-approval as an effective and healthy additive by international regulatory bodies.

An analytical research study by TMR finds that in 2018, the anthocyanin market was valued at over US$ 500 million, and is estimated to record a Y-o-Y of over 4% in 2019. The anthocyanin market continues to witness growth in line with the continual spending on research and development activities to evaluate the capabilities of anthocyanin. The continually emerging trends in the end-use industries including the food and beverage sector are expected to transform the anthocyanin market.

The increasing transition towards natural food flavonoids and colorants has directed the efforts of food scientists into understanding the efficacy of anthocyanin as a health promoter and in the treatment of diseases. Studies indicate nearly 84 million people in America alone to suffer from cardiovascular diseases – accounting for 1 in 3 deaths. Data from clinical trials have attested the benefits of anthocyanin on the heart and circulatory health, where subjects with the highest anthocyanin intake were 9% less likely to suffer from coronary heart disease.

Key regulations on synthetic food colorants imposed by governing bodies are directing attention of food producers towards natural solutions such as anthocyanin -conventional, natural food colorant. The effective of anthocyanin pigments in terms of its health benefits and the proven anti-oxidant properties, anti-cancer nature, neuro-protective profile, is expected to translate in a healthy demand for the anthocyanin pigments in the near future. With such beneficial attributes, anthocyanin is gaining diverse applicability, not only in the food and beverage sector, but also in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Anthocyanin Market: Growth Favored by the Blue Wine Trend

Food manufacturers are shifting their focus towards additives, ingredients, and colorants such as anthocyanin that promote the health profile of food products, in an attempt to cope up with the changing consumer preferences. One such trend observed across the end-use industry is the blue wine trend. Blue is not approved as a wine color in Spain, which resulted in the initial ban of the blue wine. After striding through a number of regulations and red tape, it was passed through, being added into the category of ‘other alcoholic beverages’. Made from grapes, having anthocyanin, the high blue pigment in its skin, the wine gets a natural blue color. Progressing its way into the French market, the blue wine trend is likely to push the growth of the anthocyanin market.

Purple foods are emerging as a popular choice among consumers for both the color and the associated health benefits. The purple food revolution cited across various parts of the world is expected to push the expansion of the anthocyanin market in terms of extraction. Research has revealed that the highest content of antioxidant activity and anthocyanin in tropical purple fruits were java plum followed by sweet potato, tomi-tomi, and Bali grape. As researchers have linked anthocyanin to increased longevity, the purple foods penetration is directly linked to the anthocyanin market growth.

