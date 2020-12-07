Underrepresented people with a migration background | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Only 12 percent of workers at the federal authorities had a migrant background in 2019. A migration background is when someone or at least one of their parents was not born with German citizenship.

This is evident from a first comprehensive study on the topic, which integration commissioner Annette Widmann-Mauz (CDU) and the director of the Federal Institute for Population Research, Norbert Schneider, presented Monday in Berlin.

This means that people with a migrant background are clearly under-represented in the federal administration. In comparison, in 2018 they represented 25.5 percent of the total population and 26.2 percent of employees in the private sector. The federal administration has a total of 230,000 employees. The authority with the lowest percentage of workers with a migrant background was 4 percent, the highest was 24.5 percent. It was not specified which authorities were involved. “We are interested in the overall picture,” said Widmann-Mauz.

“First-generation immigrants, in particular, rarely work in public administration,” explains Schneider. Employees with a migrant background are more often employed for a fixed period and overqualified for their work, are less often civil servants and have a PhD, says Andreas Ette of the Federal Institute for Population Screening. This also applies when taking into account differences in age, educational qualifications or different structures.

The so-called diversity climate was rated as good on a scale of 1 to 5 with a value of 3.2 for the entire federal administration. For example, to determine value, participants were asked whether diversity was seen as an asset, whether the performance principle applied to promotions, and whether there was discrimination. The better the climate of diversity, the higher the satisfaction of not only employees with a migration background but of all employees of an authority, and thus also their success and productivity, says Ette.

Widmann-Mauz said a committee under her leadership is currently working on a “diversity strategy for a diversity-aware federal human resources policy,” to be adopted early next year. In addition to the federal government, 300 partners from the federal, state and local governments, social partners and civil society, including 75 migrant organizations, are involved.

The report presented already contains a number of recommendations, for example changes in recruitment, for example through anonymous applications and more diversity in selection committees, the promotion of intercultural skills, clear complaint channels and responsibilities in the event of discrimination, and regular reports on cultural diversity in the federal government.