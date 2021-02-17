Underground Waste Containers Market Size, Share, Forecast, 2020–2027 | Top Leading Players, Global Industry Insights, Key Segments

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Underground Waste Containers Market by Product Type, Capacity, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global underground waste containers market capacity is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2027 from $0.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The metal segment dominated the market in 2019 accounting for over 49% global market share.
Underground waste containers are used to store waste temporarily. These containers have modern & aesthetic look, and are environment-friendly. In addition, they help in controlling odor, offers hygiene, have high waste storing capacity, and are durable in nature.
Factors such as space efficiency, tidiness, and long emptying intervals offered by underground waste containers are expected to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, increase in residential and commercial construction activities globally is expected to boost the growth of the global underground waste containers market. Furthermore, increase in environment-related concern and growth in various industrial sectors such as mining, chemical, and others are expected to enhance the growth of the market.
Further, stringent norms related to garbage disposal in the European and North American regions is expected to boost the growth of the market. Involvement of government and local authorities toward sustainable waste disposal is further expected to bolster the growth of the market.
Key Segments
The global underground waste containers market is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into metal type, plastic type and others. In 2019, the metal segment held the majority share of the market. Based on capacity, the market is divided into below 1000 lts, 1000-3000 lts, and above 3000 lts. The 1000-3000 lts segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, commercial and industrial. In 2019, the commercial segment dominated the global market.
The global underground waste containers market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
Competition Analysis
The key players profiled in the global underground waste containers industry report include ESE World B.V., Ecoloxia Environmental Group Inc, Meulenbroek Machinebouw B.V., Nord Engineering S.r.l., Oktagon Engineering GmbH, OGE METAL YEARLTI YERUSTU COP KONTEYNER SISTEMLERI, Reflex Zlin spol. s.r.o., SOTKON GROUP, Sutera USA, LLC, and Zweva Environment bvba.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global underground waste containers market trends and dynamics.
- In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.
- Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by the following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
- A comprehensive underground waste containers market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.
- The global underground waste containers market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.
- The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
