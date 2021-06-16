Underground Waste Containers Market Analysis, 2020–2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Underground Waste Containers Market by Product Type, Capacity, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global underground waste containers market capacity is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2027 from $0.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The metal segment dominated the market in 2019 accounting for over 49% global market share.

An underground waste container is used for collecting waste in the residential, commercial, and industrial areas. The underground waste containers can be made up of various materials such as metal, plastic, and among others. The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to the growth of residential and commercial sectors. In addition, an upsurge in population and industrialization is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors in underground waste containers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. Nevertheless, a lack of awareness regarding the significance of underground waste containers among developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the underground waste containers market. Besides, high installation and maintenance costs are expected to hamper the underground waste containers’ market growth.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the global underground waste containers market report include ESE World B.V., Ecoloxia Environmental Group Inc, Meulenbroek Machinebouw B.V., Nord Engineering S.r.l., Oktagon Engineering GmbH, OGE METAL YEARLTI YERUSTU COP KONTEYNER SISTEMLERI Reflex Zlin spol. s.r.o., SOTKON GROUP, Sutera USA, LLC, and Zweva Environment bvba.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Metal Type

Plastic Type

Others

By Capacity

Below 1000 Lts

1000-3000 Lts

Above 3000 Lts

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Findings Of The Study

By product type, the metal segment dominated the global underground waste containers market share in 2019.

On the basis of capacity, the 1000-3000 lts segment generated highest revenue in 2019.

Depending on application, the commercial segment garnered major share of the underground waste containers market in 2019.

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

