Underground Utility Mapping Market Overview, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Underground Utility Mapping Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Underground Utility Mapping industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Underground Utility Mapping Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global underground utility mapping market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing government initiatives toward the maintenance of underground utilities and rising economic activities are the factor for the growth of this market.

Underground utility mapping is widely used to track the location and position of the public utilities such as lines for telecommunications, pipelines, wastewater pipes and others which are situated underground. Many new techniques such as live line detector, ground penetrating radar, robotic crawler, and other are used in this so that they can valuable utility data. Rising awareness about the safety of underground utilities is the factor fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concern toward safety of underground utilities will drive the market growth

Rising demand in maintenance for aging infrastructure will propel market growth

Growing government initiative for implementation of utility mapping tool will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain market

High maintenance cost will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Underground Utility Mapping Market ​​​​​​​

By Component

Technological Solutions

Services

By Technological Solution

Electromagnetic Induction

Ground Penetrating Radar

Others

By Service

Professional Services Surveying and Mapping Training and Education Consulting

Managed Services

By Vertical

Oil and Gas

Electricity

Government and Public Safety

Construction

Telecommunication

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Hexagon AB announced the launch of their Leica DSX which is portable ground penetrating radar solutions designed for underground utility detection. It has the ability to simplify data capture and will also help the user to detect the underground utilities safely. The main aim of the launch is to help the user to locate the underground map easily and faster

In May 2019, IDS GeoRadar announced the launch of their new Opera Duo along with camera so that they can provide advanced integrated solution for Utility Detection surveys. It can also be installed in ground penetrating radar so that it can digitalize the utility detection process. The main aim of the launch is to reduce additional time, allow post analysis and join surface data with detection

Competitive Analysis: Global Underground Utility Mapping Market ​​​​​​​

Global underground utility mapping market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of underground utility mapping market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global underground utility mapping market are Sensors & Software Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp, Enviroscan, MultiView, Inc.Guideline Geo, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC, Plowman Craven Limited, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc, PROSTAR GEOCORP, Technics Group, Parsan., GEOTEC SURVEYS – UNDERGROUND MAPPING, geocarte.in, Maverick Inspection Ltd., Cardno, IDS GeoRadar – Part of Hexagon, SECON Private Limited, , Stanlay, GeoModel, Inc.

Major Highlights of Underground Utility Mapping market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Underground Utility Mapping market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Underground Utility Mapping market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Underground Utility Mapping market.

