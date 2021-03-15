Underfloor Heating Market – Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends and Potential Growth Strategies 2026

The Global Underfloor Heating Market Report 2021 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Underfloor Heating Market.

The Underfloor Heating report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts’ team.

The Underfloor Heating market intelligence report considers the regional segmentations such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The market data across the geographies helps to analyze the regional market share, size and trend, product demands, growth opportunities and challenges of Underfloor Heating Market to the country level.

This report focuses on Underfloor Heating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Underfloor Heating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The underfloor heating market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The factors such as high demand for cost-effective heating solutions, strong government support, awareness regarding underfloor heating, and a high level of comfort and flexibility offered by underfloor heating systems drive the growth for the market.

Competitive Landscape

The underfloor heating market is highly fragmented. Majors players in the market are using various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Some of the recent development in the market are:

– In January 2020 – Emerson introduced new Warm Tiles ColorTouch WiFi-enabled thermostats. This system is designed with a WiFi-enabled version that gives consumers remote access to their system from a mobile device or web browser. It allows consumers to program their floor’s temperature remotely to set their floor warming preferences at any time, whether for a few hours, few days, vacation, or permanently.

– In January 2020 – nVent expanded its alliance with MAPEI, a global leader in the manufacturing of mortars, grouts, adhesives, and chemicals for the building industry. nVent and MAPEI collaborated to develop MAPEI Mapeheat for the US flooring channel. Mapeheat Mat, Mapeheat Membrane, Mapeheat Cable, and Mapeheat Thermostats are a few more products that are likely to be manufactured through this alliance.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Underfloor Heating

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Underfloor Heating

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Underfloor Heating

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Underfloor Heating by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Underfloor Heating by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Underfloor Heating by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Underfloor Heating

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Underfloor Heating

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Underfloor Heating

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Underfloor Heating

11 Development Trend of Analysis of Underfloor Heating

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Underfloor Heating

13 Conclusion of the Global Underfloor Heating Market 2021 Market Research Report

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

