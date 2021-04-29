Undercarriage Components Market Prominent Players Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, ThyssenKrupp AG

The global undercarriage components market is expected to surpass a value of US$ 6.5 Bn at the end of 2020, and is projected to expand at a value CAGR of close to 4% over the forecast period 2020-2030. The spread of COVID-19 is resulting in declining sales as the global construction industry is facing a downturn, which ultimately affects the sales of undercarriage components. The impact on the market is continuing to fluctuate as the sales of new equipment have come to a standstill.

Furthermore, growing rental activities for heavy duty equipment is one of the major factors fuelling the excavator market. The rental segment has appeared to bring revolutionary growth across the globe. With increasing construction projects and urgency in completion, several companies involved in the construction sector prefer to shorten project time duration, from bidding, execution, to completion.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1623

This is anticipated to increase the demand for undercarriage components and create ample opportunities for players operating in the undercarriage components market space.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1623

Key Takeaways from Undercarriage Components Market Study

The global undercarriage components market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 2.7 Bn by 2030.

By component type, the track chains segment is set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 24% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period.

By equipment, crawler excavators are projected to expand at a value CAGR of 3.6% and be valued 1.5X than compact track loaders by the end of 2020.

By end use, the construction segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the course of the forecast duration.

The undercarriage components market in East Asia is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of 4%, whereas, South Asia & Oceania is projected to be valued 2.1X than MEA, and is estimated to account for a significant proportion of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

“Large-scale closures of OEM plants in East and South Asia will have short-term implications on the demand for undercarriage components. However, significant demand rise in construction equipment is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, which is foreseen to bolster the growth of the undercarriage components market thereafter,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launches to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the undercarriage components market are Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, ThyssenKrupp AG, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., and Hitachi Construction Machinery, among others. Prominent manufacturers are striving for product enhancement and introducing new products in order to broaden their customer base and gain a competitive edge over other players. For instance, in 2020, Berco, a brand of ThyssenKrupp, introduced a new Platinum Line, a specially-designed undercarriage component line of products for the aftermarket. The Platinum Line product range is focused on improving undercarriage life in forestry applications.

Find More Valuable Insights on Undercarriage Components Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global undercarriage components market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the undercarriage components market based on component type (track rollers/ carrier rollers, track chains, idlers & sprockets, track shoes/ rubber tracks, and other components (bushings, seals, etc.), equipment (crawler excavators, mini excavators, dozers, track loaders, compact track loaders, and crawler cranes), end use (construction, mining, and agriculture & forestry), and sales channel (OEMs and aftermarket), across six major regions.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1623

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com