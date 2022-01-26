Under pressure from Peter Dinklage, there will finally be no dwarves in the remake of Snow White

Yesterday during the day we brought you an article that evoked the fact that Peter Dinklage deeply disagreed with the synopsis of the remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs currently being produced on Disney’s side. Today, the big-eared firm decided to reconsider its positions in the wake of the controversy.

The live action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs drew a lot of ink this week as former Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage slammed the film, calling it “representing” the dwarfs and adding, “what the hell are you doing.” you there man?”. The actor said specifically:

On the one hand you’re progressive, but you keep telling this backward-looking story of seven dwarfs living together in a cave! what the hell are you doing

However, shortly after Peter Dinklage confronted the film in an interview with WTF Podcast, Disney released a statement discussing the film’s comments and future development.

The big-eared firm hopes to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” and have “consulted with members of the midget community.” And from a plot line introduced by Disney, we now learn that ultimately, Disney won’t have any midgets in the film.

Disney under pressure

TheWrap recently reported on Disney’s statement following Peter Dinklage’s comments. Our colleagues therefore explain that in the film’s narrative, “rather than having dwarves appear,” Disney will “use a group of characters that they describe as ‘magical creatures.'” Citing a circulating casting sheet for the film, the outlet also notes that voice actors are being sought for these roles, but their specific function in the film is unclear. What the site makes clear is that “magical creatures” are officially making their way into the film and dwarves apparently won’t be present.

The studio hasn’t confirmed an official release date for Disney’s new Snow White (yet), but filming on the project is set to begin later this year. The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb is expected to direct the film. 20-year-old Rachel Zegler will play the role of Snow White, and Gal Gadot will play the new version of the Evil Queen.

And for your part, do you understand this reversal on the part of Disney? We’ll let you answer this question via our poll and via our comments section! And if you want to discover Peter Dinklage’s statement in the long version, you can find it in our previous article.