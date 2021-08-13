under 200 euros on this LED TV under Android TV

Do you need a small TV, here’s a great offer, as the Xiaomi Mi TV 4a is under 200 euros for a short time, hurry up before the sale.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4a: an LED TV on Android TV

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4a has a small diagonal of 32 inches, i.e. around 80 cm with HD resolution. The latter is perfect to be installed in a small space. Volume, it is Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio compatible.

It has Android TV, Google’s operating system with access to the Play Store. You can install any available application like Netflix, MyCanal, Disney +, Prime Video, or even YouTube and Molotov. You therefore have a large selection of quickly accessible content and, on top of that, it has the Google Assistant. So you can interact with them by voice, for example to ask them to do a search.

You can rely on bluetooth or wifi for wireless connectivity. Otherwise, it also has 3 HDMI connections, 1 of which is ARC, 2 USB 2.0 connections and an Ethernet connection.

It was recently priced at € 249.99, but it has only dropped € 199.99. Otherwise we also have a very nice action on a Full HD projector.

Why order this smart TV?

Dolby Atmos Compatibility Android TV and Play Store Access Low Price

