Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection review

Earlier this yr, I reviewed Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment on PS5. Just like the PlayStation 5 model, this assortment brings each Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Misplaced Legacy collectively, alongside a number of quality-of-life adjustments to make the title extra accessible.

However how does this model of the sport maintain up? Whereas enjoying Uncharted 4: A Thief’s Finish, I encountered a couple of points, however aside from a couple of minor woes, the sport performed nice and regarded aesthetically pleasing on PC.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment’s gameplay felt particular on PC

Just like the PlayStation 5 model, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment brings collectively every little thing from each video games besides the multiplayer content material. The Uncharted franchise is about exploring unique locales, capturing fellow criminals, and getting away with the loot earlier than it’s too late.

It’s a basic franchise and one that ought to have come to PC years in the past. I stand by my earlier assertion that Uncharted: Misplaced Legacy has a stronger story, however each video games look and feel nice.

Throughout this assessment, although, I spent extra time with Uncharted 4. I had a troublesome time stopping as soon as I began enjoying. Now that I’ve expertise enjoying the sport, I’ve a a lot simpler time sneaking and choking out foes.

My least favourite stage, Italy, was instantly far simpler. I primarily performed with a controller, however I additionally favored the keyboard and mouse controls. I additionally, for some cause, had much less of a difficulty with the heights and climbing round in harmful locations. It nonetheless made me tense, however I wasn’t entering into fairly as blind.

Though Haptic Suggestions was marketed, I don’t recall experiencing it with my DualSense controller. That is one thing I’ll come again to with some gameplay at launch and see if this has modified appreciably. It’s one thing marketed for the sport.

Nonetheless, every little thing wasn’t good when enjoying by way of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment. Whereas the gameplay was precisely as I keep in mind, a couple of issues held it again.

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment had a couple of freezes all through the sport

Throughout my assessment of the PS5 model, I had a couple of moments the place the controls glitched out and despatched me hurtling to my doom. It occurred right here too, nevertheless it was uncommon, fortunately. Once more, the checkpoints are good and shut collectively, so I didn’t get pushed again too far.

Nonetheless, I did come throughout a couple of moments the place the sport froze, or I glitched into the background in order that I couldn’t progress. They aren’t frequent, however they do happen and are price talking about. Instantly, younger Nathan went out of the window, and the sport locked up. I may nonetheless rotate the digicam however couldn’t transfer.

This occurred when Nathan Drake tried to tie the cables across the truck underwater later within the recreation. I acquired caught between the axle and the truck itself and couldn’t get free. Once more, it solely put me again a bit, and I needed to re-swim again to the truck, however it’s nonetheless price noting as some extent of frustration.

How are the visuals and aesthetics introduced on PC?

Actually, the sport continues to be as fairly because it was on my PlayStation 5. Admittedly, it did look barely higher on my PS5, however that’s just because I’ve an Nvidia 1080 on my PC as a substitute of a more moderen GPU. That stated, my PC can deal with 4K, which seems to be beautiful.

Actually, this recreation is simply lovely (Picture through Naughty Canine)

I had only a few dips in efficiency in excessive settings. They did happen, nevertheless it was very temporary and uncommon. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment continues to be a really visually interesting recreation, and there are many graphics choices you can customise. I additionally respect that as I modified the settings, it confirmed how a lot VRAM the sport would want, so I didn’t push issues too far.

In conclusion

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment is an pleasant expertise, however I did have some gentle efficiency points when it got here to enjoying on PC. They weren’t game-breaking, aside from a couple of freezes. Sadly, I nonetheless suppose Uncharted 4’s story is fragile, however the gameplay made up for that.

When it got here to Uncharted: Misplaced Legacy, I most popular that story, arms down. Misplaced Legacy featured each a wonderful story and high quality, action-packed gameplay, making it the superior recreation by far. Apart from a couple of irritating moments the place the sport locked up, I loved my time with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Assortment is a stable port for PC avid gamers (Picture through Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PC (Steam) (Code supplied by Sony)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5

Developer: Naughty Canine

Writer: Sony Interactive Leisure

Launch Date: October 19, 2022



