unbeatable retail price for this gaming laptop

This year retailers are delighting us with great promotions for the 2022 winter sale and if you’re looking to upgrade your laptop to a gaming model or your laptop is running out of power, know that the HP Victus 16 has dropped in price by 200 euros.

HP VICTUS 16-E0170NF: a 100% AMD configuration

As the name suggests, the HP Victus 16 has a 16.1-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. We appreciate its ultra-thin edges that give it a very remarkable premium look, but also its size since it offers a nice diagonal while remaining compact.

Under the keyboard is a beautiful 100% AMD spec sheet to play your favorite titles.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (frequency from 3.2 GHz to 4.4 GHz, 16 MB L3 cache) Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 5500M with 4 GB dedicated memory in GDDR6 Memory (RAM): 16 GB in DDR4 Disk space: 512 GB in SSD

We also appreciate the connectivity of the latter, which is relatively complete:

Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, 3 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB Type-C port, 1 HDMI 2.1 port, 1 RJ-45 Ethernet port.

Previously listed for €1399.99, it went on sale for €1039.99 and is now only €799.99.

Why fall for this gaming laptop?

Very good understanding of the size of the screen AMD gaming configuration Full connectivity

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.