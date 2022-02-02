unbeatable price for this wireless gaming mouse with charging station

If you’re looking for a wireless gaming mouse that performs very well, we have a very good plan for the Razer Viper Ultimate with its charging dock as a bonus.

Razer Viper Ultimate: a perfect model for the competition

The Razer brand is very popular among gamers thanks to powerful accessories and peripherals for gaming. The latter, in fact, makes every effort to optimize and innovate in this field. It has even created laptops with monstrous performance.

Coming back to the Razer Viper Ultimate, the latter is equipped with a 5G optical sensor that makes it possible to transcribe the slightest of your movements thanks to a resolution accuracy of 99.6%. Every move you make will be perfectly reflected in the game.

The latter can reach speeds of up to 20,000 DPI, allowing you to play with very high sensitivity while maintaining super precision. It can withstand movements with an acceleration of up to 50G at a maximum speed of 650 frames per second.

Wireless connectivity is provided by HyperSpeed ​​technology, so you won’t experience any obvious latency.

Also note that this model is ambidextrous.

Finally, for autonomy, it can last 70 hours continuously, which is three weeks of play if played 3 hours a day.

The Razer Viper Ultimate currently costs 99.99 euros instead of 169.99 euros. We also have a good plan for a gaming laptop from Lenovo.

