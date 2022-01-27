unbeatable price for this powerful gaming laptop equipped with an RTX and a Core i5

During these 2022 sales, we were entitled to some nice price surprises. If you are looking for a gaming laptop, today with the Acer Nitro 5 we offer you a model with a latest generation graphics card and a powerful processor.

Acer Nitro 5: Nvidia RTX and Core i5 for maximum performance

The Acer brand also has a range for gamers that it has called Nitro and it is a model that offers very good performance and is available on sale.

The Nitro AN515-55-5692 has a beautiful 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The panel offers a refresh rate of 144 Hz to guarantee you perfect fluidity both in games and in the interface of your software.

This gaming laptop is aptly named as it has a nice configuration that lets you play your favorite games with ease:

Processor: Intel Core i5-10300H (up to 4.5 GHz, 8 MB cache) RAM: 8 GB in DDR4 2933 MHz Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6 GB in GDDR6) Storage: 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD

Regarding autonomy, Acer announces that it can last up to 8 hours with typical use.

Instead of 1149 euros it is 899 euros, which is a considerable price in view of the technical data sheet. Then we have an atypical portable PC with a double screen and a huge discount of 1000 euros.

3 reasons to crack

144 Hz refresh rate Powerful Intel Nvidia Duo NVMe M.2 memory

