unbeatable price for this laptop with Intel Core i5 CPU

Due to the widespread teleworking during the health crisis, many like students have had to invest in a laptop. If you’re looking for one with a large screen today, we have the Dell Inspiron 15-3000, currently benefiting from a €270 instant discount.

Dell Inspiron 15-3000: Full HD screen and Intel processor

Dell’s Inspiron 15-3000 is a portable PC that’s very versatile to work with and at $499.99 it’s hard to find considering its base price was $769.99.

First of all, it is equipped with a beautiful 15.6-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, giving you a detailed picture, a good point for watching videos and reading documents.

This computer also allows you to launch all kinds of software with its Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor that works in Turbo Boost mode at a frequency of 1 to 3.6 GHz and the latter is coupled with 8 GB of DDR4. You have to use an M.2 SSD with a capacity of 256 GB and preinstalled Windows 11 for mass storage.

