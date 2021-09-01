Unbeatable price for this great smartphone with its wireless headphones

Unbeatable price for this great smartphone with its wireless headphones

Would you like to switch your smartphone to 5G? Here is a great offer for the Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G bundled with wireless headphones.

Oppo Find X3 Lite 5G: a great screen and long battery life

The Oppo brand is establishing itself as a very good alternative in Europe and the Find X3 Lite 5G has good specifications. It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. You have a perfectly smooth picture and it is ideal for gaming or watching a lot of video content. In addition, there is a powerful fingerprint sensor under the screen that you can use to secure your data.

Inside we have a nice configuration very similar to that of the Google Pixel 5:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

That’s not all, Oppo is also characterized by its photo part and with the Find X3 Lite 5G we rely on a 4-sensor module on the back:

64 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, macro 2 megapixels, depth of field

A sensor of 32 megapixels must be expected for the front

Finally, autonomy is ensured by a 4300 mAh battery compatible with ultra-fast charging of 65 W. The brand announces 100% in just 35 minutes.

For the price of the pack it was 749 euros, but you can order it now for 399 euros. The latter also includes the wireless Oppo headphones.

Otherwise you have a good plan with the Moto G10 Pack for less than 130 euros.

Why succumb to this good plan?

Very good versatile configuration Super Amoled screen 90 Hz Long battery life and ultra-fast charging

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.