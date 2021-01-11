Unavoidable price reduction for the EPOS Gaming Headset Sennheiser GSP 370

If you are looking for a good headset for your gaming sessions, the Sennheiser GSP 370 EPOS will perfectly meet your needs. It is designed for the convenience of the users.

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 370 Noise Reduction: A Better Gaming Experience

Sennheiser designed the EPOS GSP 370 headset to offer a unique gaming experience. You can also use it to listen to music or make voice calls. In fact, the headset is compatible with PC, Mac iOs and PlayStation 4. You enjoy great freedom as it is wireless and noiseless. However, you have the option to connect it with a USB cable to use and charge at the same time. But don’t worry, the battery lasts 100 hours.

It features 7.1 surround technology that offers unparalleled audio precision. With this technology, you perceive sounds differently depending on the angle, distance and position. This is a great advantage as you can, for example, precisely locate your enemy.

On the design side, the headband was designed to be sliding and adjustable. You can adjust it to distribute the pressure for better comfort. In addition, the ear pads are made of nubuck and synthetic leather. You won’t even feel the weight (285g) of this helmet on your head. Overall, the EPOS GSP 370 helmet is particularly robust and ergonomic.

Buying this Sennheiser GSP 370 EPOS gaming headset is a good deal as it only costs 149.99 euros. The price is generally around € 200, which means a discount of around 25% for this good plan. Treat yourself to a Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury mouse for just € 30 to enjoy an even more immersive experience during your gaming sessions.

3 good reasons to buy the EPOS GSP 370 headphones?

Very comfortable Long battery life Sound quality

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.