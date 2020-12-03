UN Secretary-General: WHO ignores worsening corona | Free press

The UN General Assembly is addressing the corona pandemic at a special meeting. At first, UN chief Guterres is frustrated. Facts were rejected, recommendations were ignored.

New York (dpa) – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has made ignoring the World Health Organization’s Corona recommendations partly responsible for the scale of the pandemic.

Guterres said Thursday at the start of a two-day special session of the UN General Assembly that the WHO had provided “facts and scientific guidance.” This could have been the basis for global cooperation in the fight against the virus. “Unfortunately, many of these recommendations have not been followed up.” The UN Secretary-General left open which countries his criticism refers to.

“In some situations, facts were rejected and recommendations ignored,” said Guterres. “And if countries go their own way, the virus will go in all directions.” During the special Corona meeting, video messages were expected from about 100 heads of state or government.

In her contribution, Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out for strengthening the WHO. “It must be even better able to respond to cross-border health threats.” Germany will work for this.

The pandemic is an “extraordinary test” for humanity, but thanks to advances in vaccine development and the creation of, among other things, a global platform for their distribution, there is also “light at the end of the tunnel” . All people around the world must have fair access to effective vaccines and the world must work together to emerge stronger from the crisis.

Concrete resolutions are not expected from the UN event. The special Corona meeting should serve as an exchange, said current General Assembly Chairman Volkan Bozkir. “This is not the time to point the finger at others.”