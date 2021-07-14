UN registers significantly more migrants on Mediterranean routes | free press

Due to the Corona crisis, the number of people who wanted to come to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea decreased last year. This year the pandemic effect is significantly less.

Geneva (dpa) – More than twice as many people died on the Mediterranean migration routes from January to the end of June, according to UN figures as in the same period in 2020.

At the same time, in the six-month period, 58 percent more people tried to cross the Mediterranean into Europe, nearly 76,000 in total, according to the United Nations Organization for Migration (IOM) in Geneva. The North African countries stopped nearly 37 percent more refugees on their way north.

The sharp increase is also due to the fact that the number was relatively low last year due to the corona pandemic. In 2020, 17 percent fewer people tried to get to Europe via the Mediterranean in the first half of the year than in 2019.

Numbers approaching time for pandemic

IOM recorded a total of 896 deaths in the Mediterranean, 130 percent more than last year. In addition, according to the IOM, at least 250 migrants have already died this year trying to reach the Canary Islands west of the continent, which belongs to Spain, from Africa.

Most of the boat migrants died on the route in the central Mediterranean, from North Africa to Italy. IOM reported 741 deaths on this route, 149 on the western Mediterranean route to Spain and six in eastern Turkey to Greece.

IOM criticizes the lack of rescue operations. Usually only one rescue boat from an aid organization was in use, nine others are usually blocked in ports. North African coastguards intercepted more than 31,500 people in the first six months of this year, almost 37 percent more than in 2020 and 76 percent more than in 2019.

On Wednesday, the Maltese army reported that they had rescued about 80 emergency boat migrants in the Maltese Search and Rescue Zone. Three people could only be saved dead.