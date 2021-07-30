UN organizations sound the alarm: Tigray threatens famine | free press

Aid convoys can no longer penetrate the region and all major roads are closed. Messages are scarce. The humanitarian situation in Tigray is deteriorating dramatically.

Johannesburg (dpa) – In the Ethiopian conflict zone Tigray, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly, according to the UN.

The United Nations Agency for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) reported on Friday on ongoing difficulties for humanitarian convoys to enter the region and transport urgently needed aid for about 5.2 million affected people. The last convoy, consisting of 50 trucks, reached the city of Mekelle on July 12. According to the agency, that is far too little: “To meet the current demand, 500 to 600 truckloads are needed every week”.

The government of the northeast African country launched a military offensive in November against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had previously been in power in the region of the same name. The background to this was years of tension between the TPLF and the national government. The TPLF dominated Ethiopia for more than 25 years until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018 and ousted the TPLF. Many people in Tigray do not feel represented by the central government and demand more autonomy. In the multi-ethnic state of Ethiopia with its approximately 112 million inhabitants, a number of ethnic tensions have arisen under Abiy. The current conflict has already displaced hundreds of thousands of people and caused extensive damage.

All major access roads from the Amhara region have been closed and major bridges are impassable, the UN agency said. Food is also scarce in the refugee camps in Tigray, where people from neighboring Eritrea live. Aid workers in Tigray and other parts of Ethiopia speak of a catastrophic situation and see themselves exposed to attacks. They are accused of favoring only one side in the conflict. “That only increases the challenges for humanitarian action and delays life-saving aid,” the UN agency warned.

Famine is the worst form of hunger crisis with many people dying as a result of malnutrition. In Africa, only the drought-related situation in southern Madagascar is considered equally dire.